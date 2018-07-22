Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Troops In Sasawa Area Of Yobe...troops Recorded Some Casualties

Troops of 233 Battalion deployed in Operation LAFIYA DOLE have neutralised scores of Boko Haram terrorists Saturday along Sasawa Road in Babbangida Local Government Area of Yobe State while countering an ambush staged by elements of Boko Haram terrorists.

A statement issued Sunday by Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, the Director Army Public Relations said that rhe troops encountered the ambush during a fighting patrol to clear the general area of fleeing elements of Boko Haram terrorists who have been on rampage for food and logistics.

The gallant troops overpowered and neutralized the boko Haram insurgents in the fire fight that ensued and successfully extricated themselves from the ambush.

Information have so far confirmed that the insurgents whose original mission was to attack and loot the near by Babbangida market for food and other logistics aborted the mission to stage the ambush on getting wind of the troops patrol.

Unfortunately, while fighting through the ambush, the troops recorded some casualties.

The situation has been brought under firm control by the troops and additional troops have been drafted to the area to reinforce the patrol troops.

The Air Task Force is on aerial surveillance of the general area to track down fleeing terrorists survivors .

The good people of Babbangida Local Government Area and Yobe state in general are urged not to panic but to remain calm and steadfast.