Sports Minister, Dalung Loses Driver, Survives A Fatal Accident

The Minister of Youth Development and Sport, Barrister Solomon Dalung, escaped death from a gory accident along Gombe Airport road.

Eyewitness said a driver of a 406 Peugeot lost control of the steering wheel and rammed into the minister’s convoy that was coming into Gombe from the airport.

An SUV and a bus in the convoy carrying delegates somersaulted and injured 20 people, including the Acting National President of the NYCN, Mr Chinedu Mayor.

The driver of the 406, who was also a delegate to the congress, died on the spot after the car was engulfed in flames.

The minister was in Gombe for the elective national congress of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) schedule for Saturday.