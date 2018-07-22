I was never appointed by Okowa says Upu youth P-G, Omoko

The President-General, Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, youth wing, Nicholas Omoko has denied the rumour making around that he was appointed by Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa.

Omoko rejected the outright false claim by some persons who dubiously went viral on social media speculating false rumour aimed at causing disaffection among Urhobo that he was appointment as Special Assistant to the Delta State Government, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

The UPU youth wing President-General who reacted to the false information being peddled by mischief makers made the assertion in a statement in Oghara.

''My attention has been drawn to posts on social media stating my recent appointment as Special Assistant to Delta State Governor, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Authur Okowa. ''I wish to sincerely state that never at any point in time I got appointment of such from the Delta State Government. I must restate here that the current executive committee of UPU, led by Olorogun Moses Taiga, elected at a properly-constituted congress attended by all stakeholders of Urhobo nation, as well as the Omoko-led UPU Ighele elected July last year, does not entangle itself with issues relating to politics, neither do we (UPU executives) accepts political appointments”.

''We wish to advise those rumour mongers to conduct themselves decently and desist from acts aimed at causing disunity in the UPU. ''The UPU is a responsible body that conducts its affairs with decorum.''

Omoko spoke against the backdrop of speculations by mischief-makers, who were bent to ridicule his hard earned reputation, cause distrust and disaffection amongst Urhobos.

Omoko affirmed that Urhobo Progress Union under Olorogun Moses Taiga remained the only recognized UPU body known to government and sued for unity among Urhobos noting that development would never strive in an atmosphere of rancor.

He however posited that the UPU body had guided itself against endorsement of candidates in elections, stating that was what caused divisiveness in the UPU body in the past and that UPU under Olorugun Moses Taiga would play fatherly role to all candidates irrespective of political affiliation, called on all Urhobo sons and daughters to support Urhobo to support the Taiga led UPU.

While urging Urhobo people to close ranks for the progress and development of the Urhobo nation and advised the leaders not to allow political and personal interest cause division among them.

He stated further that he was particularly worried that politics had caused serious divisions within the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), the umbrella body of all Urhobo people, saying Urhobos must be united to make impact in Delta and the entire country.

The Oghara political scientist cum administrator however noted that the UPU had remained one of the few credible, reputable and enduring socio-cultural organisations with clear focus, unambiguous objectives, proven track record and visionary leadership. He added.