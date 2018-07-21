State Coordinator Charges Security Agencies On Thorough Checking Of Drugs At Camp Gate

The NYSC Adamawa State Coordinator, Mallam Abubakar Mohammed has urged the Army, Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency and Man 'O' War to carry out vigorous search on Prospective Corps members while admitting them into Damare Camp for the forthcoming 2018 Batch 'B' Orientation Course.

He made the call during a meeting in his office at the Federal Secretariat Complex, Yola today.

Speaking further, Mallam Mohammed called on the heads of collaborating agencies to intensify security in and around the Camp, and also advised them as a unit.

He equally warned against tendencies such as extortion, misinformation, over-socialization, and physical contact with Corps members, stressing that any culprit will invite the full anger of management.