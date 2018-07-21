.criminal Conspiracy, Criminal Breach Of Trust, Forgery, Criminal Misappropriation And Cheating (sars)

- On 15/06/2018 at about 2346hrs, One Tijani Babagana ‘m’ of Damboa Road, Maiduguri was arrested alongside his accomplices for the above stated offences by SARS operatives of the Command.

- The accomplices are, (1) Umar Baba Zarma ‘m’, (2) Mallam Bello ‘m’, (3) Alhaji Gambo ‘m’ and others at large.

- They were arrested following complaints by members of the public that, the suspects, under the pretense of partnering with some unspecified NGOs,

- Fraudulently collected vehicles from unsuspecting members of the public with an agreement to lease such vehicles to the NGOs and remit N200,000 monthly to the victims.

- The suspects never lived up the agreement but instead sold the vehicles using forged documents, and in some cases fraudulently leased out the vehicles and converted the money to their personal use.

- Below are vehicles and other items so fraudulently obtained from various victims by the suspects.

o Vehicles Collected from Victims and Leased Out After Collecting Some Money:

 Toyota Matrix, Reg. No. MNG 515 AA – leased out to one Babagana Bukar Maina after collecting N550,000.

 Toyota Highlander, Reg. No. LSD 574 BC – leased out to one Mohammed Mai Ido Dayaafter collecting N1,000,000.

 Toyota Highlander, Reg. No. MKA 676 AB – leased out to one Mallam Tahir after collecting N200,000.

o Vehicles Collected from Victims and Fraudulently Sold Out:

 Volkswagen Golf Wagon – sold to one Ahmed Mohammed Anjulma at the cost of N950,000.

 Toyota Corolla LE – sold to one Jidda Ahmed at the cost of N750,000.

 Toyota Corolla S – sold to one Mohammed Babayo at the cost of N800,000.

o Vehicles Collected by Suspects and Found in the Possessions of the Suspects:

 Toyota Sequola Jeep, Reg. No. RBC 680 SX belonging to one Mohammed Bulama.

 Toyota Highlander Jeep, Reg. No. MNG 784 AA belonging to one Ali Monguno.

 Volkswagen Golf III Wagon, Reg. No. FGE 423 LQ belonging to one Ali Monguno.

 Toyota Sequola Jeep, Reg. No. DW 480 ABJ belonging to one AIG Bukar Maina.

 Lexus RX 3000, Reg. No. LSR 453 AR belonging to one Mohammed Abba.

 Lexus LX 470, Reg. No. DKW 57 AA belonging to one Tijani BOC.

o 400 bags of rice and 100 jericans of cooking oil collected from one Abba AlhajiMustapha, sold them and converted the money to their personal use.

- The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are over, while efforts are being intensified towards arresting other suspects at large.

2.ARMED ROBBERY (SCIID)

- On 21/06/2018, a case of cattle rustling was received from Uba Division.

- The following suspects, all male, from Damboa LGA, are involved in the robbery:

o Mohammed Isa.

o Jidda Alhaji Malud

o Ahmad Mohammed

o Mamud Jabami

o Jaje Mohammed

o Ahaya Tahir

- The suspects were armed with various-live-threatening weapons including:

o An AK47 rifle

o One Dane gun

o Three bows and arrows

o One cutlass

- Went to the houses of a certain Lawan Kurodema and one Kuru Mohammed where they rustled 40 cows.

- During the robbery, they shot and injured 2 men namely, (i) Ba’ana Bulama and (ii) IdrisaAbogu.

- It is alleged that one Dilo Jabbami ‘m’ of Damboa provided the AK47 rifle used for the operation.

- 33 of the rustled cows were successfully brought into the house of one Ibrahim Bulama Kaka alias Dangal.

- Ibrahim Bulama sold 18 of the cows to one Ibrahim Mohammed who was accompanied by his friend, Abba Jidda and two hired labourers, Adamu Mohammed and Dauda Abdullahi at the cost of N80,000 per cow.

- The buyer, Ibrahim Mohammed and co were arrested with the cows in their possession, on their way to Adamawa State.

- The first receiver, Ibrahim Bulama Kaka also known as Dangal, on getting to know that Ibrahim Mohammed and co have been arrested, drove the remaining 15 cows in his custody into the bush.

- Exhibits recovered from the suspects include:

o One AK47 rifle No. 09036 with 20 live ammunition and two empty shells.

o One Dane gun

o Three bows and arrows

o One cutlass

o Eighteen recovered cows.

- 12 suspects have been arrested in connection with the case, they include:

o Ibrahim Bulama Kaka – the receiver of 33 cows.

o Ibrahim Mohammed – buyer of 18 cows.

o Abba Jidda – he accompanied Ibrahim Mohammed to Kautikari, Chibok LGA to collect the 18 cows.

o Adamu Mohammed and Dauda Abdullahi, both hired labourers who were in the company of the buyer when he collected the 18 cows.

o Dilo Jabbami – owner/provider of AK47 rifle.

o Mohammed Issa – Partook in the robbery and shot two people.

o Jidda Alhaji Malud – led the gang to the target houses.

o Ahmed Mohammed, Mohammed Jabbami, Jaje Mohammed and Ahaya Tahir; all helped to drive the cows to the first receiver, Ibrahim Bulama Kaka.

3.CULPABLE HOMICIDE (SCIID)

- On 26/05/2018, one Inusa Abubakar ‘m’, 19yrs old.

- Stabbed his master, Ba’ana Bukar Mohammed ‘m’, 24yrs, to death with a knife.

- The suspect who was an apprentice bricklayer with the deceased committed the act in an uncompleted building in Pompomari Bye-Pass, Maiduguri where they were both working.

- The suspect, after burying his master in a shallow grave.

- Proceeded to his house and made away with the sum of N62,000.00 being the cash proceed from the sale of his master’s vehicle.

- The suspect confessed to the crime.

- The knife used for the murder and the money have been recovered by the Police.

4.CULPABLE HOMICIDE (SCIID)

- On 26/05/2018 at about 0940hrs.

- One Abba Umaru ‘m’, 19yrs, hit and killed his sister, one Ya’amsa Umaru ‘f’, 35yrs old with a pestle in Magumeri town, Magumeri LGA.

- The suspect is said to have been aggrieved because the sister asked him to sew piece of cloth she bought for their father.

- Consequently, he killed the sister who at the time was carrying 8 months pregnancy and buried her in a shallow grave in a room.

- The suspect will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is completed.

5.CULPABLE HOMICIDE (SCIID)

- On 18/05/2018, one Hassan Garba ‘m’ of Dugja village, Biu LGA.

- Attacked and killed one Hussaini Alhassan, 20yrs, and Naziru Haruna ‘m’, 19yrs, in their sleep.

- The suspect claimed that the deceased were committing adultery; and that he was duty bound to execute judgment on them.

- He attacked them with knife and axe.

- The case file is with DPP.

6.CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY AND BEING IN POSSESSION OF A VEHICLE SUSPECTED TO BE STOLEN (SCIID)

- On 06/07/2018, one Zanna Bukar ‘m’ of Gamboru Ngala was arrested by policemen on routine patrol in Ngala LGA of Borno State.

- He was apprehended while trying to cross the Nigeria border into Cameroon Republic in a Toyota Corolla DX with Reg. No. AG 121 QAP which he personally drove.

- He could not produce the vehicle documents when Police demanded. But claimed he boughtthe vehicle for N350,000.00 from one Mallam Mohammed of Bama Road, Maiduguri.

- Efforts are being intensified to identify and arrest the said Mallam Mohammed.

- Investigation is ongoing.

7.CONSPIRACY AND VANDALISM OF POWER TRANSFORMER (SCIID)

- On 21/05/2018, the following suspects; Yakubu Dingari ‘m’, Joseph Chinda ‘m’ and IstifanusMark ‘m’ all from Adamawa State were arrested through the joint efforts of the Police and the local vigilante in Ngurthlafu village, Askira Uba LGA, Borno State for conspiring to vandalize an electric transformer.

- The suspects, who removed certain substances suspected to be mercury from the transformer committed the act on 20/05/2018.

- On interrogation, the suspects admitted committing the crime and one of them, YakubuDingari confessed that he was told that the substance was very precious and could be used for charms and money making.

- Suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.

8.CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY, VANDALISM OF HIGH TENSION CABLE AND RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY (SCIID)

- On 10/05/2018, the following suspects, Ya’u Musa, Bukar Abdullahi, Kamaludeen Musa and Mwaram Sillina all male.

- Were arrested in Balbayo District, Bayo LGA through the help of the local vigilante for the offence of conspiracy to vandalize high tension cables.

- Another suspect, Abubakar Musa, was arrested for receiving the vandalized cables.

- The suspects on four different occasions have gone out to Bayo road to vandalize cables meant for the electrification of some communities in the area.

- They melted the said cables into lumps of 100kg, 70kg, 55kg and 50kg respectively.

- Took them to Makira main market in Gombe State and sold them to the aforementioned Abubakar Musa and one Abba ‘m’ who is presently at large.

- The respective lumps were sold at the cost of N34,000.00, N23,800.00, N18,700.00 and N17,000.00.

- The suspects will soon be arraigned in court.

Signed

CP DAMIAN CHUKWU

COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

BORNO STATE COMMAND