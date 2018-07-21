A comprehensive guide to selling your property

Selling your property can present a tough dance especially when you don’t know how to sell your property. For instance, how do you go about selling your house at Lekki when you are clueless about the real estate business? How do you price your house? Does decluttering affect the buyers' perception? Do you need a real estate agent? All these questions and more can be quite confusing, hence, the need to delve into how to sell your property.

There are so many factors that can make your property sell faster and in good price. In this article, we are going to treat each of the factors in-depth. By the time you are done with this article, you should have your property off the market faster than you ever thought.

What can make your property sell faster and in good time? How do you sell off your property without stress? What attracts buyers to what you have to offer? Continue reading to find full details on how to get your property to sell.

Clean

If you are serious about selling your property, you need to clean up and remove all items belonging to your family in the house meant for sale. Ensure you go through every room and remove every of your personal belongings.

It is hard for potential buyers to imagine themselves living in your space when they are staring at your personal items in the house during inspection. If the potential buyers cannot picture themselves in your house the probability that they will present an offer is very low. So pick up the brush and start cleaning ASAP.

You might need to remodel your house by painting and fixing broken things in the home. How is the plumbing? What about the sockets and bulbs? The advantage of this is that you can put your house for sale at a reasonably higher price.

Hire the RIGHT agent

It is not enough to hire any agent but to hire the RIGHT one. The right agent is the agent that is right for your property and your interest. The best way to get the right agent is to do your due diligence by researching.

The saying nothing good comes easy is very true in picking the right agent, hence, boycotting research is a recipe for disaster impending to blow up in the nearest future. Instead, ask real agents how many properties they have sold recently?

How long did it take to sell the property? You need a real estate agent with experience in the local market. This should be measured by the number of transactions completed in a short period like six months or one year.

Asking Price

The asking price for a house can attract or repel potential buyers. So, the trick question here is how do you pick an asking price? Often times, home sellers get excited about news that house prices are rising in a state, however, what is most important is to focus on the prices of houses in your area.

In order to choose an asking price, you may go online and compare prices of houses in your locality or ask your agent for counsel on how to estimate the value of your house.

Speak to a few different agents to get an idea of what your property might be worth, and also do your own online research for property listing. The trick here in talking to your agent is that you are trying to find out what price is realistic in terms of what people would pay for.

Advertise Online

The advent of the internet has made the world a global village, hence, breaking down barriers in communication. Businesses are thriving on the ever-growing population online, why not benefit from the internet?

You can advertise your property online as well. In order to avoid been duped by fraudsters, it is advisable to make use of a verified and reliable platform like www.propertypro.ng

Here are other methods of placing your property briefs online:

Use Facebook: Use your circle of influence on Facebook to share your property for sale. You can also ask your Facebook friends to share the property you want to sell with their own friends.

Use WhatsApp: There are different ways to sell your property using WhatsApp. With the advent of WhatsApp status, sharing photos of a property for sale has been indeed easier and straightforward. All you have to do is share photos of your property on your status and a brief caption to explain.

Note that quality and more attractive photos of your home get the most prospective clients. Be sure that the pictures you put up are presentable and clean. All your contacts have to do is directly chat you up.

You can also use the broadcast feature of WhatsApp to share your property for sale. Write an engaging and captivating text, include the location, description of the property and other necessary details. Caution must be exercised in sharing property broadcasts though so as not to bore or aggravate your contacts.

Frequent sending of property bc’s can be annoying if your contacts are not interested. Be mindful and considerate. You might also try to carefully select the people you guess might be interested.

Use Videos online: if you can go all the way to do a brief video of your house, more like a tour, you might increase your chances of selling your house faster and in good time. Share this video on your WhatsApp status, on Instagram and even on your Instagram live. You might also use Facebook live.

Like as been mentioned earlier, having a clean, nice and attractive property is the best way to make your sales faster.

In conclusion, selling your property can be as easy as you want it to be if you can take the right steps. People who know their onions have sold their properties in times past following due processes. In good time you are off to selling your property in good time and at a good price too.

Have you sold your property recently? Do you have other tips and relevant information to selling your property? Please share with us in the comments section below.