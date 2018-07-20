Updated: Osun APC primary election witnesses large turnout of voters as Aregbesola's Chief of Staff, Oyetola wins with wide margin

The primary election of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the September 22nd governorship election in Osun state, witnessed a large turnout of voters today and the Chief of Staff to the state Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, Alahji Gboyega Oyetola defeated other aspirants with wide margin.

But one of the 17 APC governorship aspirants of the party who contested in the primary election today, Mr Kunle Adegoke said that the exercise was conducted in a manner that contravened the basic tenets of a true democracy.

Speaking with journalists in Osogbo, the state capital, Adegoke who is popularly known as K-RAD described the Osun APC primary election as a charade.

He lamented that the primary election was manipulated in favour of the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola and vowed to challenge the result of the primary in court.

He explained that the direct primary election was conducted without any register of members of the party. He also alleged that thugs were used to harass and coerce members of the party to vote for Oyetola and that those that resisted were beaten by the thugs.

"What we experienced in Osun today is not a primary election in any way. It was a charade and it was in contravention of basic tenets of democratic system. I will not dump the party because of the issues. I will remain in the party and correct this anomaly by challenging the process in court."

Majority of the APC aspirants withdrew from the race as they expressed disappointment over the manner the primary was conducted. Other aspirants boycotted the primary.

The Secretary to the government of Osun state, Alhaji Moshood Adeolu and the Chairman Osun Local Service Commission withdrew from the primary election as they alleged that the process was compromised.

At the time of filing this reports, the results of the election from different local government were being taken to Osogbo for collation and announcement.

From results announced so far, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola was leading other aspirants with wide margin.

Oyetola scored 127,017 votes and was declared winner of the Osun APC governorship ticket by the returning officer, Senator Ovie Omoagege who represented the Chairman of the electoral panel, Governor Azdulazeez Yari of Zanfara state

cross section of voters, at Ward 1, Unit 3, in Iragbiji, during the primaries election across the State of Osun on Friday 20-07-2018

