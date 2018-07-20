21 Brigade Bama Now Special Forces Brigade

The Chief of Army Staff ( COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai on Thursday, 19th July 2018 paid an operational visit to 21 Brigade in Bama, Borno State where he designated the Brigade as Special Forces Brigade.

A statement issued by Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, the Director Army Public Relations said that he also commended the Brigade for their exploits in several clearance and offensive operations against Boko Haram terrorists.

COAS also assured the Brigade of adequate logistics support to aid their operations. He was received on arrival by the Acting Commander 21 Brigade, Colonel AG Nura. He later visited the Gun Boat Company of Operation LAFIYA DOLE at Alau Dam.

The Chief of Army Staff was accompanied on the visit by the Theatre Commander Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Major General Rogers Nicholas, Principal Staff Officers from Army Headquarters and the Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Brigadier General Bulama Biu.