COOMASIE: Northern Governors mourn with Arewa elders, Katsina people

The Northern States Governors' Forum led by Governor of Borno State Kashim Shettima has expressed grief as all nineteen states in the north join family members, Arewa elders, government and people of Katsina State to mourn the death of former Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Ibrahim Coomassie who until his death, was chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum, a body of elders from northern Nigeria.

Governor Kashim Shettima conveyed the feelings of his colleagues in a message he authorized his spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau to email to The Nigerian Voice.

"Northern Nigeria has again lost one of its legends to the cold and unseen hands of death. The demise of our elder statesman and chairman of highly revered Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) is shocking to us and painful.

"We share the grief of his family, all our elders within and outside the ACF, our brother, the Governor of Katsina, the Emir of Katsina, people of Katsina and indeed all sons and daughters of northern Nigeria.

" The late Coomassie served this country well and did his part to promote unity, peace and progress of northern Nigeria. We will forever be grateful to him and our elders for all they have done and continue to do, particularly in guiding those of us in the position of leadership to work for the benefit of our people.

" We will miss Coomassie's sound counsel and advocacy. We pray that Allah grants him Aljanna Firdaus and to his family and all of us, the fortitude to bear this demise" the statement reads.

The northern Governors said while they recognize the pains of Coomassie's bereaved family, the former IGP has bequeathed a good name for which his family will always be proud of.

The Governors urged the northerners to continue to offer prayers for the repose of all its deceased citizens, for the improved health of those living and for the full return of peace in the region.