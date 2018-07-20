We followed due process in the emergence of our flag bearer, Osun SDP

Osun State Chapter of Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Friday, July 20, 2018 stated that due process was followed in the emergence of its governorship flag bearer, Barrister Kehinde Atanda.

In a statement jointly signed by the State Chairman and Secretary of the party, Chief Ademola Ishola and Elder Olufemi Awe in Osogbo, they disclosed that all the necessary steps towards the conduct of the party primary which was held last Wednesday were taken appropriately.

Besides, the party explained that all the constitutional procedures of the SDP were strictly adhered to as all aspirants were granted equal opportunity to vie for the governorship slot of the party.

According to the statement, section 13 sub-section 5 (i-v) and sub-section 6 (i-iii) of the SDP clearly stated the role of the state congress and unambiguously gave the power to it as regards guidelines for the nomination of candidates as governor, the deputy governor, the national and state assembly members and local government chairman and so on.

The statement reads, “Section 13 Sub-section 5 (iii) in particular explained that we are to elect candidates for governorship elections and ratify the nomination of a running mate by the gubernatorial candidate”.

While denouncing another parallel primary where Senator Iyiola Omisore emerged as the SDP governorship candidate, the party described it as illegal and unconstitutional while urging the public and the electoral body to disregard such.

The party said, “As it stands today, Hon Munirudeen Kehinde Atanda is our governorship candidate and not Senator Iyiola Omisore. The law is on our side on this. Omisore should therefore stop parading himself as SDP candidate in the state”.

According to the state SDP, “We have made our case clear following our letter dated July 12th, 2018 to the INEC and we are so sure that the electoral body is a law abiding agency that will not be hoodwinked to do the bidding of selected individuals as against the rule of law.

“Apart from the two separate court rulings which clearly stopped the conduct of fresh congresses of the party in the state that were meant to produce new executives, the SDP constitution of the party gave us four year tenure. We were elected in 2016 and our tenure is expected to end in 2020.

“Article 19 on the tenure of office of the SDP constitution is clear enough. So, for anyone to think or act otherwise should be considered as irresponsible.

“We hereby quote the said article, ‘Except as otherwise provided in this constitution, all officers of the party elected or appointed into the party organs shall serve in such organs for a period of 4 years and shall be eligible for re-election or re-appointment for another 4 years only, provided that an officer elected or appointed to fill a vacancy arising from death, resignation or otherwise shall notwithstanding be eligible for election to the same office for 2 terms.

“’Elections shall be held in the year immediately following a general election. An officer of the Party shall not hold offices at two different levels simultaneously except one of those offices is ex-officio. An officer shall be relieved of his post at any time if a vote of ''No confidence'' is passed on him at a National Convention or a Congress by a majority of members present and voting.’”

On the alleged suspension of Ishola as the state chairman, the party described such as a mere gossip by the “usurpers” and a huge joke as well, explaining that he was not queried by anyone nor received any letter from anyone to that effect.

“In any case, suspension of ordinary members of the party not to talk of a state chairman has processes. None of the said processes took place. Articles 20 (1 – 9) and 21 (1 – 2) of SDP constitution speak extensively on how any member of the party can either be suspended or expelled”.

The party urged security agencies, the media and the public to ignore those parading themselves as SDP executives in the state led by one Dr. Bayo Faforiji, insisting that they were only out to cause breakdown of law and order in the state.