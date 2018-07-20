Subject: Boko Haram Kill 27 Villagers in Gajibo Village of Dikwa

More than twenty seven people were reportedly killed in an ambush attack by gunmen suspected to be boko haram terrorists in gajibo village, about 12km away from Dikwa town of Dikwa LGA of Borno state along Gamboru Ngala highway , Borno state , Northeast of Nigeria Wednesday.

The suspected Boko Haram terrorists were said to have attacked the lengthy convoy of more than sixty small and long vehicles transporting passengers and goods from northeast Nigeria to Chad, Niger , Cameroon , Gabon and others .

Other sources who spike to The Nigerian Voice with anonymity said," the number of victims are actually yet to be known unless we visit the scenes of the attack".

" But we were told that more than thirty vehicles was burnt to ashes he added.

However, a senior member of the Nigerian Union Of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) at Muna Grage confirmed the incident to newsmen Thursday.

He added that they were waiting for the military to be at the scene to evacuate the corpses and convey the remaining parts of the burnt vehicles to Maiduguri, the state capital .

Up to the time of this report there is no statement from the authorities confirming the incident.

Additionally, two drivers who narrowly escaped and ran to dikwa town for safety where thousands of IDPs are taking refuge said ,"they have buried five people closed to the scene of the ambush..

It was also gathered that escorts that usually escort or accompany the convoy of commercial vehicles and passengers with their loads on the journey were not on the journey at the time of the incident.

Several attacks in the past that took place were as a result of the absence of the said military escorts according to some of the drivers at Muna garage