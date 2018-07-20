TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 20 July 2018 07:52 CET

Former IGP Ibrahim Coomasie dies at 76

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and a former Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Ibrahim Coomassie, is dead.Alhaji Dahiru Coomassie, a younger brother to the deceased, confirmed the death on Thursday in Katsina.

He said that Coomassie died this evening after a protracted illness at Amadi Rimi Specialist Hospital, Katsina.

He died at the age of 76. Coomasie will be buried in Katsina on Friday after Juma'at prayers.


I do not preach money but rather life,and i will never preach money but rather life.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists