Former IGP Ibrahim Coomasie dies at 76

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and a former Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Ibrahim Coomassie, is dead.Alhaji Dahiru Coomassie, a younger brother to the deceased, confirmed the death on Thursday in Katsina.

He said that Coomassie died this evening after a protracted illness at Amadi Rimi Specialist Hospital, Katsina.

He died at the age of 76. Coomasie will be buried in Katsina on Friday after Juma'at prayers.