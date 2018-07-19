Late Mandela Was A Gift To Africa --- Gov. Okowa

Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has noted that the late South Africa President, Nelson Mandela was a gift to Africa and the entire world who did not encourage discrimination, “he stood for everything that is good to humanity in the world”.

The governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Festus Ovie Agas stated this during this year’s celebration with the theme: “Be The Legacy”, held at the popular Nelson Mandela Park in Asaba.

According to Okowa, Mandela stood for good governance, accountability, transparency in government and equally believed in the unity of Africa, “he believed that the child of the poor can be well educated and become a president of any country. He has depicted peace and security, he talked about education and freedom for the entire world”, pointing out that the late Mandela, left behind legacy, noting that Delta State is proud to identify with his values.

He said “like Mandela, we believed that public service should be used for the good of society. The governor pays a lot of premium to peace and security of our people. He believes that our youth and women should be gainfully employed”, revealing that the necessary infrastructures have been put in place to ensure that it achieve her goals.

The governor promised to continue to uphold the values of the late former President Mandela whom he described as an epitome of blessing to mankind.

Also speaking, the South African Ambassador in Lagos, Darkey Africa, who is visiting the state for the second time, disclosed that the South African government has declared the whole year a centenary of the late president.

“This year, the government thought that we need to give attention to the values that Mandela exposed”, saying that the country has paid attention to its youths for a new turn around.

He posed some questions which include: what kind of leadership do we have in Africa? What exactly is that leadership doing to improve the condition of life of the people? And how does that leadership that is in Africa support the values and some of the things for which Madiba stood for?

According to him, “Madiba, represented the best there is in humanity, he was a man who loved everybody. To him every human being was a person of value”, saying series of activities have been held in honour of the late president.

He said in the world over, many want to see the legacy of Mandela continue to strive on, “we must inherit that legacy; they liked us to work together in the spirit of unity, solidarity and the spirit of ones. Because that was what Madiba, represented”.

He charged Africa and the world to put on the personality of Nelson Mandela by doing what would make fellow human being happy as that was the legacy he left behind.

He said South Africans have vowed to never let the dreams of Mandela to die and all both black and white lives together, “and that all embrace education and a world where there is no corruption, poverty and worthy of respect.

Mr Newton Jibunoh, who attacted the garden to Asaba, hinted that he has followed the activities of late Mandela, during his years when he was in prisoned, adding that during that time, his popularity kept rising while those who detained him were going down.

The event witnessed the planting of additional five trees to mark the centenary celebration of late President Nelson Mandela amidst the existing 95 trees that depicts the map of South Africa and Nigeria.