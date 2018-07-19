Olalekan Badmus organises free eye treatment for 700 indigent people to mark his 40th birthday

The Managing Director of Prisitine connoisseur Limited, a consulting firm in Agriculture and project development, Engineering Olalekan Badmus has organised a free eye treatment for 700 indigent people drawn from all local government areas in Osogbo Federal Constituency.

The Osogbo-born businessman and renowned agro-industrialist organised the free eye treatment in collaboration with the Osogbo National Students Union (ONSU) as part of activities marking his 40th birthday.

The free eye treatment was comprehensive as drugs and eye glasses were distributed to the beneficiaries.

Badmus said the gesture was a way of giving back to the society. He noted that government alone can not provide quality healthcare to the citizenry.

He stated that "I understand the government of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has done tremendously well in health sector. The provision of the rapid response Ambulance known as O-ambulance has saved a lot of lives in the state but government alone can not do it, hence, our supports in these little ways."

He added, "I inherited the act of giving back to the society from my father, Asiwaju Khamis Tunde Badmus. I decided to add spice to the way of giving back to the people by celebrating my 40th birthday in this way. I urged successful people in the society to emulate this and make it a habit."

Commending Badmus for the gesture, chairman of Osogbo local government council, Alhaji Akeem Olaoye urged the wealthy to assistant the poor.