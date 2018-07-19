Police Arrest 8 BHTs That Abducted Chibok Schoolgirls, 13 BHTs Planting Suicide Bombs, 1 BHTs Linkman in Borno And Yobe States

The Borno State Police Command has arrested and paraded 22 Boko Haram Terrorists involved in the abduction of Chibok Schoolgirls in 2014, killings and bombing of towns and villages in Borno and Yobe states respectively.

It has also arrested among them a linkman who collects jewelries and other items stolen by boko Haram Terrorists in Sambisa forest for onward sale in Maiduguri through the boko Haram insurgents living in Maiduguri who in turn buy logistics for the boko Haram insurgents in Sambisa and keep same for those insurgents in the Sambisa forest to come and pick at a filling station in Bolori area of Maiduguri metropolis with the guard man who is their link and custodian.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Damian Chukwu on Wednesday at a press conference with journalists held at the Police Headquarters Maiduguri while parading the 22 criminals said that in the past two weeks since 4th July 2018 a joint team of Force Headquarters Intelligence Response Unit led by Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Abba Kyari, Commissioners of Police in the affected states and Police Special Terrorism Investigation Team in synergy swung into action and investigated all the recorded suicide bomb attacks, wanton killings and destruction of property to ensure the arrest of the culprits.

He said this was on the directive of the IGP, Ibrahim Idis that the police operations must be reinvigorated and strategized with the deployment of the Intelligence Response team to squarely confront and arrest Boko Haram Commanders and fighters or foot soldiers who are behind the series of suicide bombings, massive killings of innocent people and abductions or kidnapping of hundreds of Schoolgirls, boys and adults in the affected states of the north east and other parts of the country.

He added that this came on the heel of the recent visits to the states of the north east by the IGP for about 5 days on operational tour of the north east to assess the general security situation viz-a-viz security deployments to ensure general protection and safety of students in schools as well as similar facilities in Borno, Yobe ad Adamawa states.

Chukwu further said that because the IGP was disturbed about the spate of suicide bomb and ambush attacks by the Boko Haram elements, wanton killings and abductions of citizenry including security personnel amongst other acts of crimes ad criminality hence, he gave the directive.

He added that it was based on this that the aggressive action the IGP considered very important, especially, now that the need to restore the hope and confidence of the people, especially, those in the IDPs Camps whose desire is to return to their ancestral homes.

Therefore, Chukwu said the team swung coordinated operations with personnel of the command and other police detachments at locations in the state from 4th July 2018 till date and arrested 22 boko Haram sub commanders and fighters or foot soldiers after fierce gun battles.

The CP explained that in the gun battles, some of the BH Camps were destroyed, several Improvised Explosives IEDs were detonated by the Police EOD, caches of fire arms and ammunitions as well as properties of victims were recovered.

He noted that some of the BH sub Commanders and Fighters or foot soldiers during interrogations confessed to have participated actively in the kidnap of Chibok Schoolgirls in 2014, several suicide bombings across the country, ambush and killings of innocent Nigerians including security personnel in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa among other affected states.

The criminals have individually confessed to have participated in the killings, bombing and abductions of school girls in Chibok while speaking to journalists accepting and confirming they committed the crimes. The informant or linkman also confessed he was being paid N5000 daily by the BHTs and has even built a house from the proceeds as a dwarf while also working as a security man in a filling station.

Chukwu said all of them will be arraigned in court on completion of further investigation, pointing out that, since the inception of the fight against insurgency and acts of terrorism in north east of Nigeria, especially, in Borno state, the command has never recorded this magnitude of arrests of confessed BH Commanders and fighters or foot soldiers in one single operation like this as a result of the giant stride and proactive initiative of the present leadership of the force.

The CP applauded the initiative of the IGP, the boldness of the leader of the Force IRT from Abuja, DCP Abba Kyari for his relentlessness and commitment and his team among others for the demonstration of foresight, determination and loyalty at this crucial time when the military and other security forces and federal government are visibly doing their best to bring to final stop to acts of terrorism across the country.

He said the Force Headquarters appreciated the support and cooperation of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states people in the ongoing fight and successes being showcased while renewing the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force at preventing and detecting crimes, especially, insurgency and other violent crimes such as kidnapping, cattle rustling , armed robbery, suicide bomb attacks across the country remains unwavering .

The list of the 22 BHTs arrested and paraded include Mayinta Modu aka Labor 23 years from Bama LGA, Adam Mohammed 20 years from Bama LGA, Gujja Jidda 21 years from Bama LGA, Maman Wardi 25 years from Bama LGA,.

Others include Alhaji Modu Jidda 29 years from Bama LGA, Ajiri Bulama 22 years from Bama LGA, Mohammed Abba 20 years from Bama LGA, Fannami Mustapha 22 years from Bama LGA, Adam Mustapha aka BaAdam 20 years from Kala Balhe LGA.

The rest include Mustapha Kanumbu aka Alaramma 20 years from Mobbar LGA, Ibrahim Maka 48 years from Gwoza LGA, Abdullahi Mohammed Gawi 23 years from Bama LGA, Wani Musa 27 years from Bama LGA, Ishaka Musa 26 years from Bama LGA.

And Abubakar Mohammed 28 years Nganzai LGA, Usman Umar 28 years from Bama LGA, Mana Abba 27 years from Nganzai LGA, Main a Gambo 24 years from Nganzai LGA, Abubakar Kori 25 years Nganzai LGA, Bubak Abatcha 39 years from Marte LGA and Muhammad Bashir aka Kalingango 35 years from Ngala LGA.