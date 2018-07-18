Unilag 2018/2019 Post-utme Screening Exercise

The University of Lagos online registration for the Post-UTME Screening Exercise for Admission into ALL COURSES/PROGRAMMES for the 2018/2019 Academic Year will commence from 23rd July, 2018 to 3rd August, 2018.

ELIGIBLE CANDIDATES

Candidates who made University of Lagos their first choice in the 2018/2019 UTME and scored 200 and above are eligible for screening. In addition, candidates must possess five (5) credit passes at one sittingin relevant O/level subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

Candidates, who will not be sixteen (16) years of age by 31st October, 2018 are not eligible and need not apply.

Candidates who do not participate in the Post-UTME Screening will not be considered for admission.

SCREENING FEE – N2,000

REGISTRATION PROCEDURE:

Eligible candidates should log on to University of Lagos website www.unilag.edu.ng Then, take the following steps:

· Click on Admissions

· Click on Post-UTME Application

· Login with UTME number as username and surname in lowercase as password.

· Generate and print payment advice

· Proceed to any commercial bank to make payment or pay online.

· Return to the University portal to complete the screening form.

· Print Post-UTME Examination Pass



POST-UTME TEST



Post-UTME aptitude test will hold between Monday 6th August, 2018 to Friday 10th August, 2018



ENQUIRIES



Further clarification may be obtained via email: [email protected] and the following phone numbers: 08182716045, 07043359831, 07026079596 and 09058702877.

Candidates are advised to adhere strictly to the guidelines and obtain necessary clarifications.



The University has zero tolerance for drug abuse, any student found wanting shall lose his/her studentship.