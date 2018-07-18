APC postpones its primary election in Osun indefinitely

Osun State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its primary election that was scheduled to hold tomorrow.

Mr Kunle Oyatomi, the Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy for Osun APC told The Nigerian Voice that the primary election that was supposed to hold tomorrow, Thursday, has been postponed indefinitely.

He said "due to unforseen development, the All Progressives Congress in the state of Osun has announced the postponement of the primary to choose its gubernatorial flagbearer for September 22 election that was supposed to hold tomorrow, July 19, 2018."

"The party regretted this development but promised that sooner than later, a new date will be fixed."

"We urge our members to remain calm. All party members should be at alert. The next date has not been chosen. We will announce when we have a new date", Oyatomi said.