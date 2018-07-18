TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 18 July 2018 18:38 CET

UBA Victoria Island Office engulfed by fire

By The Nigerian Voice
Am office building of United Bank of Africa (UBA), located at Engineering Street in Victoria Island of Lagos has suffered fire outbreak. Unofficial speculations suggest that power surge may have been responsible for the fire incident.

It is also reported that no life is lost but the damages caused by the fire is quite extensive.

UBA is one of Africa’s leading Banks and very well known in maintaining high standard of safety in all their facilities. A correspondent of The Nigerian Voice placed a call to the media office of the Bank for Further insight into the fire incident but the call was not answered neither was there a return call as at the time of going to the press.









By: ABIODUN BALOGUN

