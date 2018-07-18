Borno/Yobe Customs Area Command Generates N78,776,670 Revenue in 6 Months...

The Borno/Yobe Area Command of the Nigerian Customs Service, NCS has realized N78,776,670.00 revenue from January to June 2018 which is over 60% of the expected 2018 revenue target of N137, 507,673.70.

The Customs Area Command Comptroller, Mr. Joshua. J. Angbalaga who disclosed this Tuesday at a press conference held at the Customs House Conference Room, Maiduguri also said that this was realized despite the security challenges bedevilling the two states threatening revenue generation, the porous borders, dilapidated condition of road network and inaccessibility of most areas and roads.

He added that during the period under review, officers and men of the area command were involved in Theater Command Headquarters, Operation Lafiya Dole counter insurgency operations from 13 functional border stations with the current e-auction in the department and also the scam in fake employment in the social media which many have Fallen victims.

Mr. Angbalaga recognized and appreciated the support and assistance of Dangote Group of Companies for donating 2 Units of Block of 3 Bedroom Flats each to 2 widows of NCS personnel whose husbands died in the course of service as gallant heroes for loosing their lives in the boko Haram insurgency.

He further explained that the command has recorded some number of seizure of 3 Toyota Land Cruiser and one Fiat Bus containing 146 bags of smoked fish which was intercepted along Garin Gada-Gaidam and Yunusari road in Yobe state on 10th May 2018 with duty paid value (DPV) of N3,744,624.00.

The Comptroller said a truck load containing 2,900 cartons of imported crusader soap was intercepted along Kano- Maiduguri road with duty paid value (DPV) of N245,830,280.00 on 28th June 2018 while a truck loaded with 50 kg of 100 bags of imported foreign rice and 50 kg of beans was intercepted along Bama road in Maiduguri city with duty paid value (DPV) of N4,164,350.00.

He however commended the gallant efforts of the officers and men of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Customs Service, C6 Strike Force, FOU, CIU, Valuation Unit and Customs ITF for the successful achievements and the media for their objective reportage.

The Comptroller said that despite the challenges and constraints so far, the command will continue to work hard to improve its revenue generation while praying for continuous guidance and protection towards achieving a successful service delivery.

He noted that all the seizure will finally be distributed to the IDPs free of charge as contrabands after all the necessary documentations has been concluded and approval got from the Customs Comptroller General, Col. Hamid Bello.