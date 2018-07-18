Court Serves Warrant Of Release On DSS, AGF As Dasuki's Bail Conditions Are Met

The Federal High Court in Abuja has formally served a warrant of release of Colonel Sambo Dasuki (retd) on the Director General of Department of State Services, Lawal Daura, and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami .

A Federal High Court had on July 2, 2018 granted Dasuki conditional bail, which he perfected fully on Tuesday.

PRNigeria gathered that around 1pm on Tuesday, a court bailiff, accompanied by the two sureties who stood for Dasuki, officially served Daura and Malami with the warrant of release from the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Although the sureties had anticipated that the detained ex-NSA would be handed over to them, sources, however, said the DSS boss may need to contact the Presidency before finally handing over Dasuki to them in compliance with the judgement of the Federal High Court.

The warrant of release, dated July 16, 2018, with the title: “Verification of Bail Conditions,” and signed by Mba Nkem A. Omotosho, Deputy Chief Registrar, was served on the DSS Headquarters and the Office of Minister of Justice in Abuja.

The warrant of release read in part: “Pursuant to the judgement Order made on Monday the 2nd day of July 2018 granted by his lordship, Hon. Justice Ijeoma L. Ojukwu, directing various conditions to be fulfilled prior to the Release on Bail of the Applicant (Col. Sambo Dasuki Rtd).

“I have scrupulously verified the entire conditions of bail as ordered by his lordship and the three ambits are fulfilled.

“Hence, the respondents, the Director-General, State Security Services, and Attorney General of the Federation are hereby notified as directed by his lordship for the subsequent compliance of same.

“Attached herewith is the enrolled Order of the Court and all the necessary bail documents for your perusal and aggrandizement.”

Before the latest judgment by Justice Ojukwu on his Fundamental Human Rights, Dasuki had previously perfected bails granted him by four different judges of high courts, including Justices Ademola Adeniyi and Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Abuja Federal High Court and Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf and Peter Affen of the FCT High Courts.

The ECOWAS Court of Justice also ordered his immediate release from detention.

At the time of this report, friends, associates and well-wishers of the former National Security Adviser have stormed his residence as early as 8am eagerly awaiting his final release from detention by the Federal Government.

