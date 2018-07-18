Traditional ruler kidnapped, son killed in Kogi

The traditional ruler of Jakura town in Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State, Chief Usman Ajibola, has been kidnapped, while his son, Rufai Ajibola, has been killed by gunmen.

The Spokesperson of the Kogi State police command, Mr William Ayah, confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Tuesday.

The monarch and his son were returning from Oworo town when the kidnappers attacked them within Imo and Igbonla communities about 15 kilometers to Jakura town.

Numbering about five, the abductors whisked the chief as well as his driver away and killed the son as he struggled to rescue his father.

The police, however, say that the case is now being investigated.

Meanwhile, the corpse of the late Rufai has been deposited in a mortuary in Lokoja