I Will End Boko Haram If Elected President In 201 - Former Vp Atiku Abubakar

"If elected i will make every commander to tell me his stories on how we must end the boko Haram insurgency within the shortest possible time because the insurgency has crippled everything in the Northeast", Atiku said.

He said, "Nigeria ended it's civil war in only 2 and half years despite the thick forest in the south east. I wonder why the war against boko haram insurgency took us 9 years? There must be something wrong somewhere."

"Nigeria is one of the most poorest nation in the world, if not the poorest and northeast is the most backward region in Nigeria. You all know boko Haram insurgency is associated with poverty.

"So if i am elected President of Nigeria in 2019, we have to address the problem of poverty and unemployment in the Northeast first, then tackle the issue of boko Haram insurgency which has ravaged the north east region", Atiku added.

Speaking also at the political gathering, the Director General, Atiku Campaign Organization, Senator Gbenga Daniel said they were in Maiduguri on consultation with PDP stakeholders in Borno state in the political aspiration of the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

He said ," this is the time for the people of the Northeast to produce the next President of Nigeria. If you miss this opportunity to produce the next president, it will be regrettable. So I call on you to support one of your own".

Speaking earlier, the Coordinator, Borno State Chapter of the Atiku Campaign Organization, Alhaji Mohammed Imam who is the former ANPP Sate Chairman Borno State and MMC 2011 House of Representatives Candidate under the platform of the ANPP said," there is no need for you to be in Maiduguri, as there is no need for you, Your Excellency to campaign in Borno state."

" Borno state is your own, you need not to campaign, we the people of Borno and Yobe are behind your candidature. You are part and parcel of Borno state and Borno and Adamawa people have a long traditional and cultural heritage and history.