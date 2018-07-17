Aregbesola's aides back Oshiomole on direct primary election to pick APC candidate for Osun Gov race

Aides of Governor Rauf Aregbesola under the auspices of forum of Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) today backed the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomele on the decision to use direct primary election to pick the candidate of the part for September 22nd governorship election in Osun.

The Chairman of the forum, Alhaji Bashir Lawal while addressingba press conference in Osogbo said the direct primary election is the best option.

According to him, "we commend the decision of the National Working Committee of our party in settling for the direct primary election for the Thursday primary."

"As we all know, direct primary helps in throwing up a credible, suitable and popular choice. For a fact, indirect primary election negates the democratic credentials upon which a progressive party like ours thrives."

"As a party determined to win the Governorship election on September 22nd, in the overall interest of continuing Governor Aregbesola's good work in our dear state, embracing direct primary election will not only deepen our democratic value in line with our 'Omoluabi' ethos, it will also reduce the scourge of corruption which has eaten deep into the fabric of our society", he said.