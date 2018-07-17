Borno PDP Exco Gets National Recognition .. Blames APC Leadership For Exposing Citizens to Severe Hardship, Non Payment of Salary,, Pension

The National Secretariat of People's Democratic Party PDP has in a statement issued and signed by the National Legal Adviser of the party, Barrister Emmanuel Enoidem dated July 12, 2018 , captioned, " Leadership of our party in Borno State Office"said," the leadership of our party in Borno state remains, the State Executive Committee, SEC under the Chairmanship of Mr. Zanna Gaddama who was elected and sworn into office in accordance with our party constitution 2012 (as amended)."

The statement added that it was aware of the judgement of the Federal High Court Borno State Division, presided over by His Lordship, Justice M. Y. Salihu to the contrary in suit of FHC/MG/CS/76/17, noting that an appeal against the said judgement has applied for stay of execution pending appeal in such circumstances, and the status before litigation must be maintained pending the outcome of the appeal while soliciting for the usual support and traditional courtesies be extended to them in the discharge of their official duties which was copied to the DSS and Commissioner of Police Borno sate.

The State Chairman PDP Borno state, Alhaji Zanna Gaddama Mustapha who disclosed this Monday to journalists at a press conference held at the NUJ Press Center Maiduguri said this followed an earlier suit filed against the PDP SEC that was elected on 25th November 2017 by Usman Badeyi, Malam Dikko and Baabba Sheriff which on 4th July 2018 a judgement was passed by His Lordship Justice M. Y. Salihu of the Federal High Court Maiduguri Division on the leadership tussle of the party in Borno state.

He said the judgement was on the chairman, secretary, chairlady and youths leaders of the party to stop parading themselves as leaders of the party in the state while an appeal against the said judgement was applied for stay of execution pending the determination of the appeal.

Gaddama added that the appeal was on stay of execution and whether the federal high court has the jurisdiction to hear the suit while thanking the party elders and leaders as well as the SEC, LGA Exco, youths and women wings of the party for supporting the party SEC.

He also urged them to continue to support the current leadership of the party in the state with the recognition and support of the national headquarters of the party having been duly elected and sworn into office last year by an accredited electoral committee from Tue national Secretariat Abuja in November 2017.

He also rated the APC Leadership in the state very low in the last 7 years for ita inability to reform and improve the education and health sectors of the state which have been dilapidated ,under equipped and under staff.

The PDP Chairman further said the condition of the IDPs, teeming unemployed youths and women roaming the streets without job and skills acquisition centers for them to engage in various self employed skills have compounded the situation and shot the poverty level of the citizens of the state very high.

Similarly, he said the civil servants have not been paid their salaries for months in the name of verification exercise while the retirees who served the state meriteously for 35 years have been exposed to abject poverty, starvation and severe hardships.

Zanna pledged that his parry, PDP will change the situation in 2019 if voted into power as the party was working assiduously to take over the leadership of the state to better the welfare of the people, pointing out that, the socio economic activities of the state have been grounded as people no longer patronize markets again, shops ad stalls were usually closed for business as no customers to patronize them because there was no money in circulation due to non payment I'd salaries and pensions as well as contracts for. months to workers, retirees and contractors by the state government despite the federal statutory allocations and revenue generated.