Restructuring Nigeria has only one meaning 

Structure is the very basis for achievement of a goal. It is the plan. It carries the process inbuilt leading to the fulfilment of it's function. Indeed structure is synonymous with name . In human beings the name carries the purpose. The true meaning of their name points to what they will live up to in life. It is never a mistake. In Biology,the structure of cells determine the way it is put together and shows its capacity to carry out its function and survive. In physics and electricity it is the same pointing out its capacitance. In economic development your local ,national and regional plans are guided by a structure to understand and process incremental changes over time. But you never have to plan outside a structure! So my friends there can never be two structures for a given name! If in your ignorance you alter a structure you must change its name. If you do not change its name,then one day you must restructure to the original structure in order to achieve a given purpose.

Let us consult some authorities to see their perspectives here.

In nation building,structure according to John Friedman ("Regional Planning and nation building ",University of Chicago Press,1967),refers to the cross sections of spatial distribution of economic,socio political and house hold activities together with the networks of interrelation which exists amongst the elements of distribution. These structures tend to persist. They are changed only gradually,the structure of the past influences future spatial distributions. Different structures will have different consequences for the objective of nation building, some more favourable in their effects than others". In order words structures are designed to serve specific purposes. Structures determine the capacity and defines the process towards achieving the national goal in time, and indeed defines pathway to national survival. It's that important. What defines the structure of national government? A constitution.

So in essence, the structure is the name and its goal for existence as well as the process to achieving it. The structure makes it possible for people to work seamlessly. It brings order into an organisation and thus prevents conflict while executing their function.

When I began this serial ,some people misunderstood the effort as political struggle. Some believes it is another Presidential run. Some think I am trying to be spokesman for my tribe. Some saw it as another Igbo president in the making. Others believe that restructuring is a sectional aspiration because it calls for true federalism. Still there are others who believe restructuring should be given by a particular candidate or should be a bonus from the incumbent to gratify loyalists. That is just how far misunderstanding of this concept has eaten deep into the present day lopsided Nigerian polity. Everything is so diseased that when help is coming people cannot even understand its relevance.

Well let's get it straight here. It is true I aspired for Nigerian President in 1992 but it does not mean I am aspiring to be president in proffering these explanations. I am not trying to give my tribe any advantage. I am not aspiring to be any Igbo President. Having aspired,I have gotten some experience to guide the process aright. My advice does not have to be accepted but I speak because what will be will be. The world is organised along some natural laws and they tend to fulfil itself anyway whether we like it or not. What I offer here is a choice for Nigeria. An education for leaders so they can make proper choices and help us avoid catastrophe which is in their best interest anyway.

Nigeria has set off an avalanche with its independence in 1960. It has set up a purpose for existence. It has a structure which admitted it to the comity of nations. It has a name which summarises the purpose and created the process through which the function of its parts will run towards its goal. The world looked at this plan and applauded because they knew that indeed this structure would eventually get the country to the goal. A great nation,peaceful and united in diversity with its peoples living in harmony. Inbuilt in the constitution was the process for future input not to be overturned because such structures tend to persist.

Unfortunately and out of ignorance and impatience to learn and adapt ,the leadership began to change everything thinking that it was only a colonial plan to subjugate the people!They began with a major structural change in 1964 with the creation of Midwest!! This set off systemic reactions from the north which saw it as an attempt to subjugate them to a bigger south. The tripod was not tested but changed and Nigeria never recovered to this day.

Even the military coup of 1966 was only a symptom of this mistake. When the military came it went further to suspend the Federal constitution because it must find a unitary system to govern with the military. When the counter coup of 1967 came,it went further to tamper with the structure creating 12 states and negating totally the regional boundaries for war expediency. When the war ended the emergent military leaders continued the destruction of the Nigerian structure until we have 36 states and these units bear no resemblance to the original structure and we have only sown greater conflict as we divide whether states or local councils or even autonomous communities. So what is the outcome? Unemployment,hunger,conflict,death in place of unity,peace and plenty after 58 years of independence. Meanwhile other smaller countries like Singapore,Malaysia, Ghana have become where our citizens want to risk their lives to emigrate!

..To be continued