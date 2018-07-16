Aregbesola felicitates with Ekiti Governor-elect, Fayemi

The Governor Osun State, Mr Rauf Aregbesola has felicitated with the Ekiti state Governor-elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi on his victory in the governorship election in the state.

In a statement made available to the media in Osogbo by his Media Adviser, Mr Sola Fasure, Aregbesola described the victory of the APC as a ‘hard fought and won battle that brought liberation to the people of Ekiti State’.

According to him, “The victory of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) came after a hard fought and won battle that brought liberation to the good people of Ekiti.

“It is also an indication of the rising popularity of the APC across Nigeria in a swift sweeping of the electoral stakes in the country that began in 2015 and continues till now.

“In spite of the challenges and the formidable opposition, the people of Ekiti stood behind the party and voted for our candidate on Saturday, giving our party, a fresh four year mandate to provide leadership and good governance."