BUA to commission Kalambaina Cement Tomorrow

All is set for Nigeria’s leading cement producer, BUA Group to commission its USD$350 million Kalambaina Cement Plant in Sokoto State. The plant has an installed capacity of 1.5 metric tonnes per annum and will be the largest single private led investment in the North West, Nigeria.

His Excellency, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is expected to commission the plant on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 with State Governors, National Assembly Members, Members of Federal and State Executive Councils, reverend monarchs, Business Associates and Captains of Industries in attendance.

The Plant which is part of the company’s expansion plan has a total capacity of 32 megawatts captive power plant, high capacity coal mill, a multi-fuel plant and has the potentials to create about 2,000 employment and 10,000 indirect jobs and also increase the country’s foreign exchange with its 100km and 200km proximity to Niger and Benin Republic respectively.

With the plant, the total production capacity of all BUA Cement assets in Nigeria is about 6million metric tonnes per annum. This is over 35 percent total volumes of cement production contributed by BUA Cement in the country.