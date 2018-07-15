Saraki Congratulates Fayemi

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has congratulated the Governor-elect of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on his victory in the just-concluded Ekiti gubernatorial election.

Saraki, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, stated that the Governor-elect of Ekiti State should use his second-coming to continue the people-centered policies and programmes of his first term, while urging him to also work to grow the State's economy in order to leave behind a sustainable legacy.

He said the victory was a sign that the people of Ekiti State still have confidence in the former minister's ability to provide good governance and render efficient service to the state and its people. He also advised the Governor-elect to maintain his focus on how to bring more development to the State and improve the standard of living of the people.

The Senate President also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the law enforcement and security agencies, the government and entire electorate to learn some lessons from the Ekiti State gubernatorial election, which has served as a fore-runner to the 2019 General Elections and ensure that all areas of complaints and inadequacies are corrected before a similar election in Osun State and the 2019 general elections.

“To ensure that the Nigeria people have continued trust and faith in our electoral system, we must continue to work to improve our electoral policies and practices. We must look into the issues that have been identified in this last election to ensure that they are not repeated in the upcoming Osun Gubernatorial election, and during the 2019 elections. Definitely, the 2019 elections must be better in all ramifications than the 2015 polls", he said.

Saraki prayed that God will bless and guide the Governor-elect as he prepares to assume Office, and called for a smooth transition between the outgoing government and the incoming one.

Signed

Yusuph Olaniyonu

Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to Senate President