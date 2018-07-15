Army Arrests Suspected Boko Haram Fuel Suppliers In Yobe State

Troops of 159 Battalion deployed in Operation LAFIYA DOLE arrested two suspected Boko Haram terrorists fuel suppliers at Yusufari Local Government Area of Yobe State following a tip off.

A statement issued by Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, the Director Army Public Relations, Nigerian Army Headquarters said the two suspected fuel suppliers were arrested by troops while filling jerry cans at a gas station owned by a member of Yobe State House of Assembly.

Also, the station manager and attendants were arrested and are currently undergoing interrogation while the truck driver is still at large.

Efforts are being intensified by the troops to track down the truck driver.

Members of the public are reminded to report any suspicious movements or activities to the nearest security agency for prompt action.