APC Congratulates Dr. Kayode Fayemi On Ekiti Governorship Election Victory

The All Progressives Congress (APC) congratulates Dr. Kayode Fayemi, our Party’s candidate, on his election as the Governor of Ekiti State.

The Party notes that Dr. Fayemi ran an effective and positive campaign focused on his agenda of rebuilding the economy of the state and returning its lost values of integrity, prudence and decency.

The Party commends the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, local and international observers, as well as other stakeholders, for their admirable role in making the Ekiti gubernatorial election one in which the people’s will has prevailed.

We thank the Ekiti electorate for voting en masse for our Party’s candidate. This is a demonstration of their trust and confidence in Dr. Kayode Fayemi's ability to deliver on his campaign promises and a rejection of the crude and pedestrian politics of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

We assure the people of Ekiti, and indeed all Nigerians, that our Party is best placed to move the country forward and resolve the seemingly intractable problems that have held us back.

SIGNED:

*Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi*

National Publicity Secretary