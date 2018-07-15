APC Hails Oshiomhole for Leading Party to Victory in Ekiti

The national leadership of APC Youths Renaissance has congratulated the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for leading the party to victory in the just ended governorship election in Ekiti State.

In a statement signed by it's national secretary, Mr. Collins Edwin, the group noted that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has returned the lost winning streak back to the party ahead of 2019 general elections, saying the ex-Edo Governor has brought good luck and proper coordination to the party.

The group added that it has no regret supporting Oshiomhole to become national chairman because he has justified the huge confidence and trust invested on him by leading the party to victory in his first electoral outing as national chairman.

The group however called on party members to support the national chairman in his efforts to rebuild and reposition the party for greater electoral fortunes in next year's general elections.

While congratulating the Governor-Elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi for his landslide victory at the polls, the group urge his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party as well as other contestants in the race to accept defeat with the spirit of sportmanship saying the people of Ekiti have made their choice known and that choice should be respected irrespective of any inclination or expectation.

Finally, the group urged President Buhari to remain focused in his determination to deliver good governance to Nigerians and never allow himself to be distracted by the futile efforts of the opposition to distract him, saying his victory in next year's Presidential Election is fully guaranteed.

Signed:

Mr. Collins Edwin,

National Secretary,

APC Youths Renaissance