Dr Kayode Fayemi declared winner of the Ekiti State poll

Kayode Fayemi, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has emerged winner of the 2018 Ekiti State governorship election.

Declaring Fayemi winner, on behalf of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Idowu Olayinka, the Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, said he polled 197,459 votes to beat Professor Olusola Eleka, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 178,121 votes.

Fayemi, therefore, won by a margin 19, 338 votes.

PDP won only in Emure, Efon and Ikere, while APC cleared the remaining 13 local governments.

Also, and notably, APC defeated PDP in the local government of Ayodele Fayose, the outgoing Governor and godfather of the PDP candidate.

Fayemi therefore returns to the seat he occupied between 2010 and 2014, succeeding Fayose, who had himself been Governor of the state between May 2003 and October 2006 when he was impeached, before returning to oust Fayemi in 2014.