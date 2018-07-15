Ekiti Election: Fayemi Leads in 10 LGAs Results Released By INEC

Kayode Fayemi, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was the surprise winner of the governorship election in Irepodun-Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State, the local government of outgoing Governor, Ayodele Fayose.

To beat Olusola Eleka, Fayose’s anointed and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Fayemi polled 13,869 while Eleka managed 11.456.

This statistic pretty much underscores the complexion of the overall election, as Fayemi is leading — even if only by a narrow margin — after the official announcement of results in 10 of the 16 local governments of the state.

EKITI WEST LGA

Registered Voters 53,712

Accredited Voters 24,478

Total Valid Votes 23,214

Rejected Votes 1,196

Total Votes Cast 24 410

IKERE LGA

Registered Voters 61,864

Accredited Voters 30,781

Total Valid Votes 29,419

Rejected Votes 1,132

Total Votes Cast 30,551

APC 11,515

PDP 17,183

EMURE LGA

Registered Voters 33,459

Accredited Voters 15,002

Total Valid Votes 14,393

Rejected Votes 556

Total Votes Cast 14,949

APC 7,048

PDP 7,121

GBONYIN LGA

Registered Voters 49,951

Accredited Voters 20,846

Total Valid Votes 19,850

Rejected Votes 882

Total Votes Cast, 20, 732

APC 11,498

PDP 8.027

IJERO LGA

Registered Voters 59,300

Accredited Voters 27,527

Total Valid Votes 27,445

Rejected Votes 1,528

Total Votes Cast 27,445

APC 14,192

PDP 11,077



