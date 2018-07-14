Imo Chief Judge Should Be Courageous - Group

A group under the aegis of Coalition for Civil Society Good Governance, CCSGG, through its Coordinator, Comrade Uche Mgbemere has called on the number one Judicial Officer of the State, Justice Paschal Nnadi to be courageous and decisive on the raging controversial impeachment saga against the Deputy Governor of the State by Hon.Acho Ihim led Imo State House of Assembly.

He made the call while briefing the newsmen on the raging political misgivings between Governor Okorocha and his Deputy, Prince Madumere, which has culminated in the impeachment saga going on in the legislative arm of the government.

Mgbemere insists that although the House of Assembly has claimed that it has passed through due diligence but we are aware that caution could be thrown to the wind because of the divergent political interests that may be personal or public. He claimed hat their investigation proved that one of the allegations put forward was based on hear say without a proof.

He suggested that allegations leveled against the Deputy Governor must not be taken hookline and sinker but must be subjected to proper scrutiny, examining all administrative procedures. This is with a view to ensuring that the innocent will not be unjustly punished.

He however hammered on the determinant role of rule of law in any democracy. He urged that if the Deputy Governor has secured a court injunction stepping aside the ongoing impeachment procedure, which is at the level of setting up a panel of inquiry to investigate the allegations from the legislature. He called on the judiciary led by the Chief Judge to ensure that the order of the court must be obeyed.

He added that if the Deputy Governor has not been mandatorily served personally as required by law based on the spirit of 1999 Constitution (as amended), he cautiously called that the number two citizen must be so served. It does not matter who it is served, if the person in question is not the Deputy Governor, it should be voided. He explained that the Constitution taking conginance of the fact that the issue of removing Governor or Deputy Governor from office is a very serious one and thereby will require the Chief executive so affected to answer for himself. This is the reason the Constitution also insisted he must also personally answer himself so as to avoid the conundrum of misrepresentation and presentation of facts.

In his advice, he said: "know that this must be a challenging time for any Justice of Law when issues on the front burner are laced with barrage of political maneuvery with an established case of soiled relationship between the number one and two citizens of a State.

For us in the Civil Society, ours is the role of being a watchdog to the arms of government to ensure that tenets of democracy are upheld and to ensure that innocent people do not suffer. That is the reason we are concerned over what is going on in the State.

For the Chief Judge, he must be blind at this time to ensure impartiality. We know that politicians especially those who feel they have the purse of the State will be trying hard to bribe their way through various go-betweens to influence the Chief Law Officers and the family members, we advice that the courage of a Judge must not be rubbished for money.

We encourage the Chief Judge of Imo State to be courageous to call black, black and white, white and for any reason there is a court order stopping the impeachment proceeding, it should be obeyed until it is vacated as required by law."

Meanwhile, reprieve was said to have come the way of Prince Madumere having secured an injunction stopping the ongoing impeachment proceeding against him.

The rift between the Deputy Governor and his age long friend is reported to be connected with his refusal to support Governor's son-in-law, Mr. Uche Nwosu who is of Orlu zone whereas Madumere is of the view that it is the turn of his people of Owerri zone to occupy the governorship seat of the State.

As it stands, Imo is sitting on a keg of gun powder as the State is tension soaked with people calling for fire and brimestone with many of them asking for the head of the Speaker, Hon. Ihim who is alleged to have a criminal matter hanging on his neck and other members of Imo State House of Assembly.