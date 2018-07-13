TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Press Statement | 13 July 2018 22:25 CET

Ekiti under siege, over 500 PDP supporters now arrested by the police

By Lere Olayinka
Click for Full Image Size

The siege on Ekiti State by the APC desperadoes willing to take the

State by force has continued, with more than 500 PDP supporters

arrested across the State by the APC policemen.
People holding as little as N2,000 are being arrested for holding cash

and some of them are being accused of armed robbery and stealing.

However, we wish to tell Nigerians that Ekiti people are resolutely

behind the PDP and its candidate, Prof Kolapo Olusola and we are sure

of of wining the election, except INEC decided to just allocate

figures to the APC.
We therefore urge Ekiti people not to be intimidated by the army of

occupation laying siege on the State presently.
Ekiti people will triumph.
Lere Olayinka
Director of Media and Publicity
Kolapo Olusola Campaign Organisation
July 13, 2018


The best life live is a life lived for the benefit of others.
By: Konleganyiga Urbanus

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists