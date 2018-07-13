Ekiti under siege, over 500 PDP supporters now arrested by the police
The siege on Ekiti State by the APC desperadoes willing to take the
State by force has continued, with more than 500 PDP supporters
arrested across the State by the APC policemen.
People holding as little as N2,000 are being arrested for holding cash
and some of them are being accused of armed robbery and stealing.
However, we wish to tell Nigerians that Ekiti people are resolutely
behind the PDP and its candidate, Prof Kolapo Olusola and we are sure
of of wining the election, except INEC decided to just allocate
figures to the APC.
We therefore urge Ekiti people not to be intimidated by the army of
occupation laying siege on the State presently.
Ekiti people will triumph.
Lere Olayinka
Director of Media and Publicity
Kolapo Olusola Campaign Organisation
July 13, 2018