Boomerang Africa becomes Boomerang Havas Africa

Boomerang Communication Solutions Ltd, a 360-degree Integrated Marketing Communication (IMC) firm based in Nigeria, announced today their partnership with Havas Africa, a subsidiary of Havas Group, the 5th largest communications group worldwide based in France that provides media strategy, media buying and digital marketing, branding, experiential, sports marketing, events solutions and content development to becoming Boomerang Havas Africa.

The combination of Boomerang and Havas brings together two well-established communication firms and enhances their collective ability to bring superior service atcreating meaningful connections between people and brands through creativity, media and innovation for clients.

Speaking on the partnership, Chief Executive Officer of Boomerang Havas Africa Nigeria, LanreOyegbola said that the partnership was borne out of the company’s desire to build better equipped industry in terms of skill sets and manpower.

He revealed that, “Boomerang Havas Africa Nigeria will be able to tap into Havas Group to deliver expertise to businesses in Nigeria from helping brands to know where to play, how to play and how they can get the best return on their investment all the way from media, production, content development, design, mobile marketing, digital solution, etc.

While pointing out the benefit of the cooperation, Lanre revealed that partnership will bring value to media professionals and the industry. “Doors are already opening in terms of employment, training, exposure and cross exchange of talents and upscale of competency of people who will be an asset to the industry.

According to Olivier delPozo the CEO of Havas Africa, the partnership will allow Havas and Boomerang to expand the scope of services they provide to clients. “Today’s consumers are very discerning and have access to platforms at their fingertips. Havas Group is an organisation with massive network base with over 150 countries footing which can make communications to client easy using various resources in bringing people and organizations closer together in simple conversation styles.

He further said, “Our decision in choosing Boomerang as our partner in Nigeria was as a result of5+ years critical analysis of the industry in finding the best partner with the full package of deliverables of Havas Group. Having been following Boomerang closely from its inception, we firmly believe Boomerang is a top tier firm of integrity and innovation that will take its rightful place amongst the other Havas agencies. Today we can say it that we are comfortable and confident with Boomerang to be our partner. This is our eyes and ears in Nigeria.”