Unilag School Of Postgraduate Studies Holds Annual Lecture

The School of Postgraduate Studies, University of Lagos will hold Its Annual Lecture for the 2017/2018 Academic Session titled: ‘Teamwork and Divine Intervention: Reminiscences on Research Activities in a Developing Country Setting, Nigeria’’.

The lecture will be delivered by former Vice-Chancellor of University of Lagos, Prof. Tolu Odugbemi, OON, NNOM, on Thursday, July 26, 2018at J.F. Ade-Ajayi Auditorium, UNILAG by 10:00.a.m.

signed

PAR (communication Unit)

Mrs. Taiwo Oloyede