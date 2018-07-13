TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Unilag School Of Postgraduate Studies Holds Annual Lecture

By salauden tajudeen

The School of Postgraduate Studies, University of Lagos will hold Its Annual Lecture for the 2017/2018 Academic Session titled: ‘Teamwork and Divine Intervention: Reminiscences on Research Activities in a Developing Country Setting, Nigeria’’.

The lecture will be delivered by former Vice-Chancellor of University of Lagos, Prof. Tolu Odugbemi, OON, NNOM, on Thursday, July 26, 2018at J.F. Ade-Ajayi Auditorium, UNILAG by 10:00.a.m.

signed
PAR (communication Unit)
Mrs. Taiwo Oloyede


