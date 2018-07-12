Killings: Be patient, Buhari tells Nigerians - my security chiefs still considering what to do

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, urged Nigerians to be patient with him as his administration made efforts to tackle ongoing killings in parts of the country.

He said members of his security teams were racking their brains to come up with a lasting solution.

A statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, quoted the President as saying this while condemning killings of many people, including a district head, in and around Gandi village in Rabah Local Government of Sokoto State by bandits.

“I wish to assure all Nigerians that their security is receiving the greatest attention from this administration and there is no compromise in this commitment.

“I appeal for your patience while my security teams crack (sic) their brains to put an end to this horrendous violence,” Shehu quoted Buhari as saying.

The President said his government would no longer tolerate violence against innocent Nigerians.

He threatened that any attempt to try his government’s will would be met with equal force.

He wondered why murderers would be targeting innocent people for no just cause.

The President said, “This wanton violence against innocent people won’t be tolerated by this government, and we are working round the clock to identify the people sponsoring these heartless attacks.

“It is curious why any group of mass murderers would be targeting and killing innocent people for no just reason.

“Make no mistake about it, my administration remains committed to security as one of its core objectives, and any attempt to test our will by any group of anarchists and troublemakers will be met with equal force.

“Identifying and defeating these callous killers is receiving priority from this administration, and we shall spare no effort in tracing the root of this evil, especially their sources of funding and arms.”

Buhari promised that although these hit-and-run gangs of mass murderers were using unconventional tacts, they would eventually be defeated.

The President also warned that “this administration will not allow any group of barbarians and criminals hold the country hostage and destroy life without consequences.”

He extended his condolences to the government, families of the victims and the people of Sokoto State at large over what he called “these incredible losses of lives at the hands of these enemies of humanity.”

He assured then that the Federal Government would give all possible assistance to the state in dealing with the tragic incident. – Punch.