Coas Charges Troops To Make Good Use Of Ahq New Facilities In Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff(COAS) Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai has charged officer's and soldiers working in Army Headquarters to make good use of facilities in the new AHQ Complex Annex.

He made the call today in Abuja while unveiling the new AHQ complex Annex signalling the commencement of use of the facilities.

The COAS further noted that the complex is in line with his vision to ensure better working environment for troops under command.

In his vote of thanks, the Chief of Logistic (Army) Maj Gen Emmanuel Kabuk thanked the COAS for providing the fund which was judiciously used for the construction of the new complex.

He added that the complex is furnished with modern office equipment. He urged young officer's who want to attend leadership position to go back and study the achievements of the COAS.

The new AHQ Complex Annex consists of the following units: AHQ Clinic, Laboratory, AHQ Restaurant, Officer's Canteen, Soldiers Canteen, AHQ Fitness Centre, AHQ Shopping Complex, AHQ Drivers Lounge, AHQ Barbing Salon and AHQ complex Generators Station with Cat 750 KVA and all units is equipped with Ultra Modern Facilities.

The event was attended by some Principal Staff Officers of the Army Headquarters.