FG Reconstitutes Tax Appeal Tribunals

Thursday, 12th July, 2018: The Federal Government has reconstituted the Tax Appeal Tribunals in the six geo-political zones as well as Lagos and Federal Capital Territory.

The reconstitution of the Tribunals is in accordance with Section 2(1) of the Fifth Schedule of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Establishment Act.

The Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, who announced this on Thursday in Abuja, said the Tribunals would adjudicate over disputes arising from the operation of Federal Tax Laws and Regulations in the country.

The Minister said, “The reconstitution of the Tax Appeal Tribunals is an essential part of building tax payers trust and confidence in the fairness of the system.

“The Federal Ministry of Finance has undertaken a rigorous process to select competent persons on the basis of merit who will be expected to discharge their duties professionally.”

She added that the Ministry sought nominations from a number of professional bodies and stakeholders, including the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

The Tax Appeal Commissioners, according to the Minister, are expected to hold office for a term of three (3) years from the date of appointment.

Each Tribunal is made up of a Chairman and four Commissioners knowledgeable in the laws, regulations, norms and practices of taxation in Nigeria, management and trade.

1. ABUJA TAX APPEAL TRIBUNAL

S/N

NAME

DESIGNATION

1

Iriogbe Ayo Alice

Chairman

2

Prof. Ishola Rufus Akintoye

Member

3

Ajayi Julius Bamidele

Member

4

Dr. Almustapha Aliyu

Member

5

Nasiru Kuliya

Member



2. LAGOS TAX APPEAL TRIBUNAL

S/N

NAME

DESIGNATION

1

Lassise-Phillips Olanrewaju Moshood

Chairman

2

Dike Mark Anthony Chidolue

Member

3

Sanusi Maijamaa Ajiya

Member

4

Mrs Titilola Akibayo

Member

5

Rasaq Adekunle Quadri

Member

3. NORTH-EAST ZONE TAX APPEAL TRIBUNAL – SITTING IN BAUCHI, BAUCHI STATE

S/N

NAME

DESIGNATION

1

Bagoni Alhaji Bukar

Chairman

2

Barr. Bashir Maidugu

Member

3

Adamu Ismaila

Member

4

Tijanayi Musa Isa

Member

5

Mrs. Nafisa Shehu Awak

Member

4. NORTH WEST ZONE TAX APPEAL TRIBUNAL – SITTING IN KADUNA, KADUNA STATE

S/N

NAME

DESIGNATION

1

Umar Mohammed Adamu

Chairman

2

Isa Kabir Dandago

Member

3

Bayero A.S. Muhammad

Member

4

Abubakar-Gwandu Sameerah

Member

5

Dr. Ahmad M. Kumshe

Member



5. NORTH CENTRAL ZONE TAX APPEAL TRIBUNAL – SITTING IN JOS, PLATEAU STATE

S/N

NAME

DESIGNATION

1

Barr. Richard Bala

Chairman

2

Barr. Emmanuel Seungwa Ukera

Member

3

Ogbaenyi Ivan Chikwendu

Member

4

Abdul Zaidu Idde

Member

5

Mrs. Atoki Dupe

Member



6. SOUTH WEST ZONE TAX APPEAL TRIBUNAL – SITTING IN IBADAN, OYO STATE

S/N

NAME

DESIGNATION

1

Ajibola Akinmade

Chairman

2

Atitola Felix Bimbo

Member

3

Falade Sufian Alani

Member

4

Mrs. Queensley S. Seghosime

Member

5

Princess Elemanya Ebilah

Member

7. SOUTH EAST ZONE TAX APPEAL TRIBUNAL – SITTING IN ENUGU, ENUGU STATE

S/N

NAME

DESIGNATION

1

Chukwuemeka Eze

Chairman

2

Ide John Udeagbala

Member

3

Anyaduba John Obiora

Member

4

Mazi Nnamdi Okwuadigbo

Member

5

Obri Francis Ogar

Member



8. SOUTH SOUTH ZONE TAX APPEAL TRIBUNAL – SITTING IN BENIN, EDO STATE

S/N

NAME

DESIGNATION

1

Odiase-Alegimenlen Obehi

Chairman

2

Ala Peters David

Member

3

Mrs. Hilda Ozoh

Member

4

Ajokwu Vitalis Friday

Member

5

Otusanya Olatunde Julius

Member

Signed:

Oluyinka Akintunde

Special Adviser, Media & Communications

to the Hon. Minister of Finance

Federal Ministry of Finance

12th July, 2018