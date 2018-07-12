FG Reconstitutes Tax Appeal Tribunals
Thursday, 12th July, 2018: The Federal Government has reconstituted the Tax Appeal Tribunals in the six geo-political zones as well as Lagos and Federal Capital Territory.
The reconstitution of the Tribunals is in accordance with Section 2(1) of the Fifth Schedule of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Establishment Act.
The Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, who announced this on Thursday in Abuja, said the Tribunals would adjudicate over disputes arising from the operation of Federal Tax Laws and Regulations in the country.
The Minister said, “The reconstitution of the Tax Appeal Tribunals is an essential part of building tax payers trust and confidence in the fairness of the system.
“The Federal Ministry of Finance has undertaken a rigorous process to select competent persons on the basis of merit who will be expected to discharge their duties professionally.”
She added that the Ministry sought nominations from a number of professional bodies and stakeholders, including the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA).
The Tax Appeal Commissioners, according to the Minister, are expected to hold office for a term of three (3) years from the date of appointment.
Each Tribunal is made up of a Chairman and four Commissioners knowledgeable in the laws, regulations, norms and practices of taxation in Nigeria, management and trade.
1. ABUJA TAX APPEAL TRIBUNAL
S/N
NAME
DESIGNATION
1
Iriogbe Ayo Alice
Chairman
2
Prof. Ishola Rufus Akintoye
Member
3
Ajayi Julius Bamidele
Member
4
Dr. Almustapha Aliyu
Member
5
Nasiru Kuliya
Member
2. LAGOS TAX APPEAL TRIBUNAL
S/N
NAME
DESIGNATION
1
Lassise-Phillips Olanrewaju Moshood
Chairman
2
Dike Mark Anthony Chidolue
Member
3
Sanusi Maijamaa Ajiya
Member
4
Mrs Titilola Akibayo
Member
5
Rasaq Adekunle Quadri
Member
3. NORTH-EAST ZONE TAX APPEAL TRIBUNAL – SITTING IN BAUCHI, BAUCHI STATE
S/N
NAME
DESIGNATION
1
Bagoni Alhaji Bukar
Chairman
2
Barr. Bashir Maidugu
Member
3
Adamu Ismaila
Member
4
Tijanayi Musa Isa
Member
5
Mrs. Nafisa Shehu Awak
Member
4. NORTH WEST ZONE TAX APPEAL TRIBUNAL – SITTING IN KADUNA, KADUNA STATE
S/N
NAME
DESIGNATION
1
Umar Mohammed Adamu
Chairman
2
Isa Kabir Dandago
Member
3
Bayero A.S. Muhammad
Member
4
Abubakar-Gwandu Sameerah
Member
5
Dr. Ahmad M. Kumshe
Member
5. NORTH CENTRAL ZONE TAX APPEAL TRIBUNAL – SITTING IN JOS, PLATEAU STATE
S/N
NAME
DESIGNATION
1
Barr. Richard Bala
Chairman
2
Barr. Emmanuel Seungwa Ukera
Member
3
Ogbaenyi Ivan Chikwendu
Member
4
Abdul Zaidu Idde
Member
5
Mrs. Atoki Dupe
Member
6. SOUTH WEST ZONE TAX APPEAL TRIBUNAL – SITTING IN IBADAN, OYO STATE
S/N
NAME
DESIGNATION
1
Ajibola Akinmade
Chairman
2
Atitola Felix Bimbo
Member
3
Falade Sufian Alani
Member
4
Mrs. Queensley S. Seghosime
Member
5
Princess Elemanya Ebilah
Member
7. SOUTH EAST ZONE TAX APPEAL TRIBUNAL – SITTING IN ENUGU, ENUGU STATE
S/N
NAME
DESIGNATION
1
Chukwuemeka Eze
Chairman
2
Ide John Udeagbala
Member
3
Anyaduba John Obiora
Member
4
Mazi Nnamdi Okwuadigbo
Member
5
Obri Francis Ogar
Member
8. SOUTH SOUTH ZONE TAX APPEAL TRIBUNAL – SITTING IN BENIN, EDO STATE
S/N
NAME
DESIGNATION
1
Odiase-Alegimenlen Obehi
Chairman
2
Ala Peters David
Member
3
Mrs. Hilda Ozoh
Member
4
Ajokwu Vitalis Friday
Member
5
Otusanya Olatunde Julius
Member
Signed:
Oluyinka Akintunde
Special Adviser, Media & Communications
to the Hon. Minister of Finance
Federal Ministry of Finance
12th July, 2018