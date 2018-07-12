Impeachment Proceeding Against Madumere:  protesters Storm Imo House Of Assembly

While the raging issue of controversial impeachment proceeding against the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere is being challenged by Imo people, the premises of Imo State House of Assembly, yesterday, was rocked with protest from Imo people, calling on Imo lawmakers to call off the impeachment proceeding of face their wrath.

The group accused the lawmakers of abandoning their constitutional duties to do the bidding of Governor Okorocha for alleged N2 million naira gratifications, describing it as very shameful.

Protesters who had besieged the House of Assembly premises at about 10 am in the morning were carrying placards with various inscriptions like; “Leave Madumere alone, he is innocent; Is it a crime to be incorruptible and to have integrity among others; Madumere Ride on, Imo people are with you!; There is no locus to impeach the Deputy Governor, stop the trumped up Charges, Dead on arrival!”

Speaking to the newsmen, Barr Victor Osuagwu accused lawmakers of supporting Governor Okorocha’s impunity and disrespect for rule of law, calling on them to drop the impeachment move against Prince Madumere, who he described as innocent and have been loyal to a fault.

He also described the charges leveled against the Deputy Governor as "gross misconduct" as rather unfortunate.

Speaking further, he insists that Prince Madumere’s decision to contest the governorship of Imo State is his inalienable right and could not be viewed as a crime since Gov. Okorocha is no god to decide the fate of the people of Imo State.

He therefore called on the lawmakers to rescind their decision while also calling on them to recall five members of the Imo Assembly who were unjustly suspended over their stout refusal to join in the unjust impeachment fray.

He regretted the alleged N2 million gratification to the lawmakers, saying it is shameful that such should ever be heard around those who have the mandate of the people to represent them at the hallowed chambers.

Meanwhile, the office of the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Uche Onwuchekwa has notified the general public that the Deputy Governor has not received the said notice of gross misconduct, pointing out that he is supposed to be mandatorily served personally as required by the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He assured that the Deputy Governor as a law abiding and responsible citizen will personally respond to the charges against him the moment the right procedures are followed as required by law.