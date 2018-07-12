CAA Asaba 2018: Media Committee Plans All-Expense Paid Trip For Athletics Lovers

The Media and Publicity subcommittee for the CAA Asaba 2018 is planning to reward some lucky athletic lovers with an all-expense paid trip to the 21st African Senior Athletics Championships that would be taking place in Asaba, Delta State.

In a press statement issued by Olukayode Thomas, the Head of Media and Publicity for CAA Asaba 2018, the lucky winners are guaranteed a lifetime exciting experience as they get to watch the best of African athletes compete for honours and savour the best of business and tourism opportunities that the iconic city of Asaba affords.

Among other things, the winners would enjoy full access to watch the games from the Media VIP Zone.

The selected winners would also be part of the Hall of Fame event where the best of African athletes in the last decade will be honoured, stressing that Athletes like Blessing Okagbare, Beatrice Rodeshia and others will be there.

There would also be VIP Ticket to the Hall of Fame Dinner and a chance to be part of the Delta State Governor’s welcome party and dinner.

Accommodations, with feeding, in a four-star hotel as well as being part of official tours to tourist destinations in Delta State are also guaranteed for the winners.

The easy way to win these goodies can be accessed on media.caaasaba2018.com.ng/quiz where participants will answer a very easy question which automatically gives them a chance to be part of the final draw.

Winners will emerge based on the combined factors of their score, social media shares, and referrals.

The 21st African Senior Athletics Championships will be taking place between August 1-5 at the newly-built Stephen Keshi stadium.