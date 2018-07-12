Nigera Police Academy Selection Examination

This is to inform the general public that the Nigeria Police Academy Selection Examination will take place on Saturday 14-07-18 in 19 centres across the country. The centres are; Kano, Ikeja, Jalingo, Makurdi, Jos, Benin, Calabar, Port Harcourt, Abuja, Kaduna, Minna, Lokoja, Owerri, Enugu, Sokoto, Ibadan, MAIDUGURI, Bauchi and Yola.

2. The examination will be conducted simultaneously in all centres throughout the Federation and candidates are free to sit for the examination in any centre of their choice.

3. The venue for the examination in Maiduguri is Police College Maiduguri where screening of candidates is scheduled to commence by 0700hrs. The examination proper will start at exactly 1000hrs.

4. Candidates are advised to come along with their writing materials. They are equally advised to arrive the venue on time as lateness will not be tolerated.

Signed

DSP Edet Okon

Police Public Relations Officer

Borno State Command