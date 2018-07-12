DELTA 2019: House Of Assembly Hopeful Calls For Civic Intelligence Amongst Citizens

An aspirant for Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA), for Aniocha South Local Government State Constituency, has called on Deltans to take advantage of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the August 17th 2018, suspension date.

Comrade Gospel Ifechikwu Amaliamifeobu, made this known while addressing Journalists in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The ace broadcaster who is running under the umbrella of Labour Party affirmed it was time for passionate individuals with impeccable character to delve into politics.

According to the seasoned journalist, the only ticket for credible candidates to be elected is the proper use of the PVC. “Voting or winning of elections is not rocket science; it is human beings that would vote, hence the need to get your PVCs ready for the 2019 elections and beyond”.

The one time student union leader at the Delta State Polytechnic Ogwashi-Uku advised youths to take the front burner in the polity of Nigeria, “With the signing into law of the not too young bill, the coast is now clear for young people with vision to step into the political arena of our great nation and make the desired change”.

While expressing concerns about the statistics of uncollected PVCs in Nigeria and Delta state in particular, he stressed the need for civic intelligence and patriotism on the part of citizens.

In his words: “I am optimistic of getting into the hallowed Chambers of the Delta State House of Assembly come 2019 with the support of my people, and this would afford me the right platform to contribute meaningfully to the development of my constituency and bring my wealth of experience to bear. I did it before as a student union president; this is even a bigger platform to touch lives”.

The Ejeme-Aniogor born back pack Journalist further emphasized that citizens must take the business of registration and collection of their PVCs seriously and guide against mouth and belly politics for the future of the unborn generation.