Update On Service On Notice Of Gross Misconduct

This is to inform the people of Imo State and indeed the general public, that on Tuesday 10th Day of July 2018, by 1:30pm at the office of the Deputy Governor, Government House, Owerri a purported notice of gross misconduct signed by some members of the Imo State House of Assembly was served on Nze Obinna Aharanwa, Principal Secretary to the Deputy Governor of Imo State.

2. It must be emphasized that the purported notice of gross misconduct signed by some members of Imo State House of Assembly was not served on the Deputy Governor of Imo State, His Excellency Prince Eze Madumere personally as mandatorily stipulated by the 1999 Constitution (as amended). And till date no such notice has been served on His ExcellencyPrince Eze Madumere.

3. When and if any such notice is served on the Deputy Governor of Imo State His Excellency Prince Eze Madumere personally as required by law, he shall as a law abiding and responsible citizen of the State react to same personally.

4. The earlier press statement issued by me yesterday was done on my own accord and without reference to His Excellency, the Deputy Governor who had not been served personally and who is currently out of the State.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media