Ecobank Partners Total Nigeria to Bring Banking Services Closer to the Public

July 11, 2018, Lagos Nigeria - Ecobank Nigeria has announced a strategic partnership with Total Nigeria Limited to offer agency banking services at Total filling stations across Nigeria. We will kick off with 100 stations carefully selected to ensure members of the public can carry out their financial transactions such as deposits, withdrawals and account opening at the outlets known as Ecobank Xpress Points. In addition, transfers to Ecobank and other banks, bill payments, airtime top up with ease in the selected locations.

Announcing the partnership in Lagos, Carol Oyedeji, Executive Director, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria said the deployment of Ecobank Xpress Points via Total Nigeria locations is an extension of the bank’s distribution and financial inclusion strategy to take banking service to the doorstep of every Nigerian and African. She stated that the outlets will offer convenient and accessible financial services in a cost effective and secure manner. She reiterated that Ecobank is determined to extend the reach of its banking services to customers in remote and rural locations with its agency banking initiative. “To deliver our strategy of reaching 100 million customers by 2020, we have created innovative platforms, products and services, which are already serving a much larger customer base,” explained Carol Oyedeji.

She further stated that “these agent locations will support some of the innovative services we have introduced to the market such as Xpress Cash which allows customers to withdraw cash at ATMs without their cards, transfers within and across 33 countries via the Ecobank Mobile App and our proprietary money transfer service, Rapid Transfer, among others”.

Commenting on the partnership, Total Nigeria Plc’s General Manager Sales and Marketing, Adesua Adewole, explained that “At Total, the team develops our network of service stations everywhere in Nigeria daily, to bring Total closer to its 200,000 daily customers. Becoming real one-stop shops, our 570 stations offer quality products and services tailored to their needs. She stated that the partnership with Ecobank is an illustration of one of Total’s strategies that will strengthen the cashless initiative of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Some of Ecobank’s agency banking partners already offering this service in Lagos include Buymore Supermarket chain, Kenzo Retail Supermarket chain and Save-a-Lot Supermarket.