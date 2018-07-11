NASS Committee recommends suspension, prosecution of Senator Omo-Agege over mace theft

The National Assembly joint ad hoc committee has recommended the immediate suspension of Ovie Omo-Agege, the senator representing Delta central, for 180 legislative days over the theft of the Senate mace.

The recommendation was on Monday made by the committee investigating the invasion of the Senate. The decision was made at the conclusion of their investigation.

The committee also recommends that Senator Omo-Agege be prosecuted alongside six other suspects who accompanied him into the chamber on the day of the incident.

They are to be prosecuted for treasonable felony assault on National Assembly members of staff, conspiracy to steal and eventual theft of the Senate Mace.

The committee also recommends a total review of the National Assembly's security architecture.

Senator Omo-Agege a few months ago appeared before the Senate committee investigating the invasion of the National Assembly and theft of the Senate Mace.

He appeared before the committee to answer questions about the invasion of the Red Chambers by hoodlums who made away with the mace, which was later recovered by the police (channels Tv).