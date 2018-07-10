TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

International | 10 July 2018 16:58 CET

African Women Who Changed The World - BBC News Africa

By BBC World Service International Publicity

#BBCAfricanWomen
Who are the African women who have had the most impact on history? Beginning tomorrow, a new shareable online series from BBC News Africa will bring 8 stories of remarkable women from the continent: African Women Who Changed The World.

Woman featured include the Ghanaian ‘Warrior Queen’ who led an army of thousands against the British colonial forces, the Egyptian Woman who started the Egypt Feminist Union and campaigned against child marriage, Queen Amina - a Hausa warrior queen of Zazzau - and the Dahomey Mothers, an all-female military regiment of the Kingdom of Dahomey in present-day Benin.

Stories will be available to watch weekly on BBCAfrica.com and BBC News Africa social media and begin on Weds 11th July.


By: cayonzy

