Ex-deputy governor's daughter f allegedly used for money rituals by boyfriend

Daughter of the immediate past deputy governor of Ondo State, Alhaji Olugbenga Oluboyo, who was reported missing, Miss Adenike Khadijat, has been found dead in Akure, the state capital.

The late Khadijat was found dead under the bed of her Abuja-based boyfriend, Adeyemi Alao, in Oke-Aro area of the city on Thursday, after she was murdered allegedly for money rituals.

It was learnt that Khadijat, who lived at State House Villa, along the permanent site of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, and was a final year student of the institution, was reported missing for six days by her friends and family.

Some reliable sources who spoke to The Guardian yesterday revealed that the deceased and Alao, who is popularly called Q.S, were lovers in secondary school but separated until fate brought them together again recently.

They disclosed that the boyfriend killed her for money ritual and was supposed to keep her decomposing body under his bed for seven days as instructed by a herbalist, who is still at large as at the time of filing this report.

The sources, however, recounted that luck ran against the suspect as he was caught by nemesis when the decomposing body was found by his younger brother, who visited the house.

According to them, the ghost of the deceased haunted the visitor and he was troubled emotionally till he reported the incident to the nearest police station.

The visibly disturbed brother of Q.S, according to our source, could not regain his consciousness until he reported the case at a police station in Akure.

While confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Femi Joseph, noted that the body of the deceased was found following a tip-off.

Joseph added that some arrest had been made in connection with the death of Khadijat, assuring that full briefing would be done in the next 48 hours by the command after the completion of investigations.

Meanwhile, there was pandemonium in Koko junction, Ugbenu, in Delta State as a suspected ritualist attacked an old woman in her sitting room on Friday night.

According to the woman, who survived the attack, she was watching a TV programme in her sitting room and there was a power failure. “So, I stood up to go into my room.

I felt the body of another person against mine. When I asked who the person was, the person made some sounds instead of replying.

The person was armed with a cutlass and attacked me with it injuring the middle of my thumb finger and the index finger.”

However, investigations are still ongoing as family members are seeking to find justice for the old woman who is still in pains.

