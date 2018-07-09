Delta State Police Commissioner, Others Pour Encomium On Retired Officer

The Delta State Police Commissioner, Muhammad Mustafa, has praised the outgone O/C II SUPOL Shehu Daniel Mainasara, to high heavens for his dedication to the country, self-discipline and hardworking police officer who served the nation for 35 years before humbly bowing out of service.

The Commissioner who was represented at the weekend at the Officers Mess, by the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of IGP-X-Squad (ACP) Fom Pam Joseph, said Mainasara, worked assiduously “when given as assignment to do, you can go home and rest. He deserved much more than this. This is a gentleman that is worth to honour. I have never seen him angry, very quiet and gentle”.

He noted that “if there was going to be a think tank of police on security to be formed, he will be one of the people to be called upon” saying he first knew him in 1995, assuring him that he is retiring into further service.

He charged the wife, Mrs Mainasara, to remain steadfast with him in retirement as she has stood with him “all these years, she should continue to stay by him. He is going to be a success in retirement”.

Also, ACP Samuel Dammanan noted “Retirement is an occasion of celebration and opportunity for recognition, when one is engaged in public service especially in the police force, it is a time to celebrate. You are loyal, committed, dedicated and not troublesome”.

He commended his wife for taking good care of him, saying “There is life after retirement. Our gathering here is to usher you into a new phase of life”.

Also speaking, Pastor Oputa Ajie, of House on the rock, also praised the retired officer to high heavens, saying that he and his family are dedicated to the service of God and the church.

He also noted that “whenever he is called upon to render assistance, he has never excused himself”, adding that the security outfit established by him has worked effectively and are sometimes used at government functions.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Ubangha Bassey, O/C Workshop/ transport noted that Mainasara, was “a good officer, he is a nice man”, stressing that he looks younger than when he was in service and prayed God to grant him better endeavor in his future engagements.

Others who spoke said he is a man with good sense of humility that impact positively on all that come across him, “He has been able to surmount the hurdles that come with our job. He needs to be celebrated and wish him the best in his future endeavors”.

The Nassarawa State born retired police officer, who was overwhelmed with the gift of a Lexus Jeep from his immediate and former boss, Commander, Eagle-Net Special Squad, ASP Usman Dimka, in the state police command, couldn’t express his joy. However, ACP Fom Pam Joseph appreciated the gift given to Mainasara, and prayed for God’s favour.

Speaking in an interview, the celebrant described his years in the police force in the past 35 years as “a journey of life that has many stages” noting that God raised him from nowhere to Constable, Corporal, Sargent, inspector, ASP till when he was confirmed a full-fledged ASP.

He expressed thanks to the Commissioner and all the management team of the state command, describing his immediate former boss ASP Usman Dimka as a man “that is second to none” who gives opportunity to all working under him.

He also described him as a man that has the fear of God “this kind of person will go very far in his job, saying that what he got from him as a retirement gift hardly comes by, “he fed me, clothed me and he gave me car”, he prayed God that he would reach the peak of his career and would retire peacefully.